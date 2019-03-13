Northcoders enjoys capital day out after opening new campus in Leeds

A delegation representing Leeds and Manchester-based Northcoders was given the chance to open a day’s trading at the Stock Exchange after the coding bootcamp won a British Chambers of Commerce award.

Northcoders directors Chris Hill and Amul Batra were joined by a host of supporters at the event, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Barclays Ventures technology director Darren Earnshaw.

Also present were Arup associate director Tim Griggs, Bruntwood SciTech head of business development Joseph Venables and Emer Coleman from Co-op Digital.

A number of graduates from Northcoders’ courses as well as representatives from some of its hiring partners – including ThoughtWorks – also travelled to London.

The visit was arranged after the firm was named business of the year at the 15th Annual Chamber Business Awards.

Mr Batra said: “Being recognised in this way encouraged us to reflect on our successes so far in helping the North to thrive and in helping individual people to change their lives.

“To be able to celebrate that by opening the London Stock Exchange with our supporters, including Andy, representatives from our hiring partners and our talented graduates was a real honour.”

Northcoders was founded in Manchester in 2015 and launched its first course a year later.

It has just opened a new campus at Leeds’s Platform building, with a 19-strong inaugural intake of students now enrolled on the company’s 12-week, full-time flagship Coding Bootcamp programme.

