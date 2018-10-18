New tenant revealed for Kirkstall Forge

Kirkstall Forge developer CEG is to commence the design development work for the next 200,000 sq ft of the site after announcing its initial phase is 90 per cent let.

The flagship Leeds development said an unnamed blue-chip customer has agreed to take 24,000 sq ft of space at the site.

The firm will not be named until the New Year but will relocate to all of the second floor and part of the first floor of the 110,000 sq ft building in April.

Nick Lee, Development Director of CEG, said: “We have attracted another well-known national brand to the site, which is testament to the quality of this City Centre specification office development.

“It sets the highest standard in contemporary workspace design and maximises its wooded, riverside valley setting. The deal comes swiftly after securing the BCO award as best Commercial Workplace in the UK.”

Paul Fox of Fox Lloyd Jones who put the transaction together, said: “To hit 100,000 ft² of ‘lettings’ and to be at over 90 per cent occupancy within 12 months of Practical Completion is a great outcome for the team and fully justifies the CEG decision to be brave and deliver City Centre grade offices in an undersupplied out of town market.

“The modern day occupier ‘flight to quality’ trend needed new options and Kirkstall Forge is unique and ground breaking in every way.”

The building was recently named the best Commercial Workplace in the UK by the British Council of Offices (BCO).

With only 11,000 sq ft remaining, this is being offered to the market as ‘Forge Studios;’ Let Ready suites from 500 sq ft through to a self-contained ground floor office of 3,000 sq ft, providing the opportunity for small and medium sized businesses.

Ultimately the £400million Kirkstall Forge 57-acre site will comprise 1,050 homes and 300,000 sq ft of high quality offices and 100,000 sq ft of leisure, shops and restaurants.

The site is the oldest continually industrialised UK site and features its own railway station, linking it to Leeds city centre with a journey time of less than 10 minutes.

CEG is also delivering up to 1.5 million sq ft of commercial space in the South Bank.