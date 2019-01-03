New name for PR firm Acceleris

Acceleris and Limelight, the multi award-winning PR and communications agencies, have unveiled the new name and brand that will take them forward as a single company.

Definition is a £2.6m turnover, 30-strong team of corporate communication and personal brand specialists with an international client base and offices in London, Harrogate and Dubai.

The agency’s team includes former national and international print and broadcast journalists, as well as social media, employee and community engagement, video, content and crisis communications professionals working across a wide variety of sectors, including energy, maritime and transport, technology, business and professional services and health and wellness.

New clients include accountancy firm EY, global intellectual property rights specialists HGF, leading UK specialist construction services company Rhodar, maritime sector pensions provider Ensign and the Association of Charitable Organisations – the UK umbrella body for over 100 charities supporting people in need.

In October the company appointed Sandra Hobson from the corporate team at global agency Golin to spearhead its strategic growth into the London market. Louise Vaughan, Managing Director of Definition, said: “Moving to a single brand was an integral part of our strategic plan and we are delighted to unveil it as we begin 2019, our first full year as an integrated agency. We believe it presents a single, strong and distinctive brand to the market with shared values, common objectives and a portfolio of services that will drive new growth opportunities.

“In today’s 24/7, information driven world, the ability to define, refine, promote and protect reputation for major corporate clients, senior executives and entrepreneurs is critical. Acceleris and Limelight can each demonstrate a strong record of achievement in this increasingly important aspect of communications and together, under this single brand, we have a market-shaping offer of real value to clients.”