New chief executive appointed at Leeds-based Connect Yorkshire

A new chief executive has been appointed at Connect Yorkshire, a not-for-profit support group for entrepreneurs who are in charge of high growth companies.

Sophie Conboy has been promoted to the top job at the Leeds-based organisation from her current role as chief operating officer. Established in 2002 by Nick Butler, Connect Yorkshire helps Yorkshire business owners grow their company through access to some of the region’s leading entrepreneurs.

Ms Conboy’s promotion will see former CEO Mr Butler step back to focus on supporting and adding to its 98 “entrepreneurs in residence” who provide mentoring for Connect Yorkshire’s 310 members. Craig Batham has also joined the organisation as operations manager.

Ms Conboy, who joined Connect Yorkshire in 2013, said: “I’m excited for the future of Connect Yorkshire. We will continue to provide our members with the opportunities to enable them to grow their businesses, and create jobs and wealth in Yorkshire.

“I am also committed to driving diversity within the organisation and encourage women and ethnic minorities to discover what Connect Yorkshire has to offer and what they could offer to other businesses.”