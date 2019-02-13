New appointments at Northcoders after Leeds campus launch

Coding bootcamp Northcoders has followed up the recent launch of its campus in Leeds by announcing the appointment of seven new members of staff.

Tom Simmons, Alex Cox and Vel Georgieva have joined the firm as tutors, with responsibility for delivering its curriculum, carrying out research and acting as mentors, both on a group and one-to-one level.

Talking about her new role, Vel said: “Northcoders is a fantastic organisation and I am now delighted to be part of it.

“It offers an in-depth approach to learning that is not just based on how to simply code, but how the code works under the surface.

“Offering that level of insight is both refreshing and exciting as we help to create the coding stars of the future.”

The other arrivals are talent and partnerships manager Aaron Ward, onboarding mentor Maddison Griffiths, designer Helen Batra-Squires and finance manager Charlotte Prior.

Northcoders founder Chris Hill said: “The success of our business is built on the experience and expertise of our team so we are delighted to welcome these new recruits.”

As previously reported by Digital City, the firm’s new campus is located at the Platform building next to Leeds City Station.

The main course being offered is Northcoders’ 12-week, full-time flagship Coding Bootcamp programme, which has been tailored for people aiming to make a career change and move into the tech sector.

The programme gets under way on February 25, visit the www.northcoders.com website for further information.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.