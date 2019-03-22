Move to Leeds is innovative idea for brainwave technology experts

The University of Leeds’s new Nexus innovation hub has announced that it is bringing one of the UK’s leading exponents of brainwave technology to the city.

Thought Beanie, a start-up that was launched in 2015 by Simon Harrison and Alyn Morgan is moving operations to the £40m Nexus building from its current base in Bristol.

Alyn said: “We are still a relatively small business, so working with Nexus’s engagement manager, Chelsea Hardy, has been invaluable. She has helped create the right environment for us and will facilitate productive working partnerships and collaborations with academic experts.

“While keeping our overheads at a minimum is a priority, Nexus gives us the potential to expand and collaborate with other like-minded people.

“A significant portion of our research and development efforts are in partnership with the university, so to be based within the campus makes perfect sense.

“Nexus offers genuine opportunities for start-ups to be part of a collaborative community.”

Nexus director Dr Martin Stow said: “We are thrilled to have such a forward thinking, innovative business joining us.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.