Morrisons to offer shoppers paper carriers instead of plastic ones

Supermarket chain Morrisons is to introduce paper carrier bags at some of its stores in a trial which could be rolled out nationally.

The bags will be similar to those used by many American supermarket chains, with handles and a similar capacity to standard plastic carrier bags.

Pictures to show how Morrisons is giving customers the option of using large paper carrier bags in eight of its stores from this week.

They will be given a trial run in eight Morrisons supermarkets, including those in Skipton and Yeadon in Leeds.

However the bags are not free. Priced at 20p each the paper grocery bags, which can be reused and ultimately recycled, are labelled ‘Reusable Paper Bag’.

The Bradford-based chain said the trial is a response to customers who have told Morrisons reducing plastic is their number one environmental concern.

The paper bags are 100 per cent PEFC sourced from forests that are managed responsibly.

As part of the trial, Morrisons is also increasing the price of standard plastic carrier bags from 10p to 15p to further reduce plastic use.

Morrisons scrapped 5p carrier bags early in 2018, a move it said led to a 25 per cent reduction in overall bag sales.

Andy Atkinson, group customer and marketing director at Morrisons, said: “These new paper bags do exactly the same job as standard plastic carrier bags.”

Meanwhile rival chain Waitrose has used the proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to fund a £1 million grant or projects designed to reduce unnecessary plastic and tackle pollution.