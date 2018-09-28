Meet the Leeds lawyer who is campaigning to improve Britain’s mental health

BUSINESS leaders will be urged to improve the mental health and wellbeing of their staff when they attend a major conference in Yorkshire.

The Thriving Minds conference, which has been organised by Leeds-based Thrive Law, is taking place on Wednesday October 10 at The Mansion in Roundhay, Leeds. The event will raise awareness of the problems caused by mental ill health, which costs UK employers up to £42bn a year.

Jodie Hill Picture Scott Merrylees

It has been organised by Jodie Hill, the founder of Thrive Law, who is campaigning for mental health first aiders to be made compulsory in workplaces around Britain. Speakers at the conference include event sponsor and founder of Research Retold, Mihaela Gruia, Fiona Devenney, the manager at Leeds Mind, ex- England Sevens rugby captain and wellbeing advocate, Rob Vickerman and The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, Greg Wright,

Ms Hill said: “We need to fundamentally change the way we support our workforce.”

For more information and to sign up to the Thriving Minds conference visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thrivelaw/193342/r/sb_twitter.