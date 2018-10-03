McCain Foods in Scarborough Tweeted this list of things Theresa May has ‘ruined’

Scarborough-based frozen potato brand McCain Foods (GB) has landed itself in hot water after posting a Tweet from its official Twitter feed accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of ruining ABBA, after she walked out to the Swedish band’s hit number Dancing Queen at the Conservative Party Conference.

In fact the Twitter feed went further than that. It also accused the PM of ruining Human Rights, Europe and the NHS.

Theresa May attempted to strike a lighter note at the Tory party conference by dancing her way onto stage before her speech.

But the Tweet, which has subsequently been deleted, read:

Human Rights

Europe

McCain.

The NHS

Democracy

LGBTQ Rights

Corn Fields

ABBA

Theresa May really needs to stop ruining all the things I love.

The Tweet was in response to left wing blogger Owen Jones saying that the PM’s entrance on stage at the Conservative Party Conference had ruined ABBA’s Dancing Queen “forever”.

A McCain spokesperson said: “This tweet was posted in error by a social media manager and was not endorsed by McCain. It was immediately removed.”