Major Leeds supermarket applies for late alcohol sale licence

A major supermarket in Leeds has applied for permission to sell alcohol.

The decision on whether to grant an alcohol licence to Aldi in Yeadon will be made next week by a panel of councillors.

The application is seeking permission from Leeds City Council to sell alcohol every day from 7am-11pm, at the Aldi store, based in Kirk Lane.

The application is simply for the sale of alcohol, and there are no plans to serve alcohol on site. But not everybody is happy about the plans.

One local resident, whose name has been redacted in documents submitted to the council, sent a letter to the authority arguing that the proposed hours could cause a public nuisance.

It stated: “I would like to see the times reduced to 8am- 10pm – especially the 10pm cut off point. Store applies for late alcohol sale licence“This store is being sited in a residential area with housing all around it.

“On the opposite side of Kirk Lane there are side roads all the way along with dense housing.

“I can see people purchasing alcohol and consuming it along these residential roads until midnight.

“This would constitute a public nuisance.”

However, a letter from West Yorkshire Police supports the application, on the basis that it includes an adequate CCTV system operated by designated members of staff.

The report, drawn up by council officers following the submission of the application, said: “The council will take into account the existing pattern of licensed premises in an area when considering what is appropriate to promote the objectives.”

It added: “Members of the licensing subcommittee are asked to note that they may not reject the whole or part of the application merely because they consider it desirable to do so. It must be appropriate in order to promote the licensing objectives.”

The application will be discussed on Tuesday.