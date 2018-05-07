Major conference will promote Leeds as a vibrant business hub

SENIOR CORPORATE figures will aim to attract investment to Leeds at a conference which is due to be attended by the general counsels from the Chinese and US embassies.

The Leeds Law Society conference, which will be held in Leeds Civic Hall on June 13, will also hear about the potential for more parts of the Government’s legal department to be moved to Leeds.

The speakers will include Sharon Watson, the director of Leeds-based Phoenix Dance, who will talk about the ways a vibrant cultural scene can boost the economy. Paula Dillon, the president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce, will provide an update on the performance of the local economy since the vote in support of Brexit.

Ms Dillon was also lead a break-out session on mental health and wellbeing. Tom Riordan, the chief executive of Leeds City Council, will provide an overview on the potential for investment in Leeds and Larry Gould of thebigword will lead a session in which companies discuss and compare their reasons for moving to the city.

Bill Barton, the former President of Leeds Law Society, said the event would raise the profile of Leeds and aimed to attract “bigger and better businesses” to the city.

He also hoped it would make Leeds residents feel proud of their home city and be more aware of the wide range of companies that have established a base there. For more information about the conference, visit leedslawsociety.org.uk/.