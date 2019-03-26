Love photos? Here’s the best job ever!

From stunning Instagram shots to nights out with our friends – photography has rarely been more popular.

Now the perfect role for someone with a passion for photos has cropped up.

It's in the heart of the city

A shop in the heart of Leeds city centre which specialises in processing and printing photographs has hit the market – and it could be the best job ever for someone with a passion for pictures.

Dragons Photos is even a picturesque place to work – the front of the Vicar Lane shop oozes Art Deco style, with stunning arched windows and plump carved cherubs on either side of a beautiful wood framed doorway.

The shop has suddenly hit the market after 17 years in the hands of its current owner – making it a rare opportunity for a photography enthusiast to snap up what could be the perfect job.

The timing is perfect. For a resurgence in interest in traditional film photography means the shop is in the grip of rising demand from customers seeking a specialised service.

Dragons Photos also caters for customers who want printed copies of their favourite digital pictures, photo accessories, picture frames and albums and even a passport picture.

According to current owner, Eric Luk, who has placed the shop on the market in preparation for his retirement, there is growing demand for photo shop services from photography enthusiasts keen to return to using film rather than digital for their snaps.

“There was a time when there wasn’t much demand for film processing, but now people are very much reverting back to using cameras which require film.

“There is a real trend for people wanting to feel more connected to the photography process, and they want to touch and handle the film and photographs rather than just have everything stored on the cloud.”

Film photography is particularly popular with students – Leeds Arts University, Leeds Trinity and the University of Leeds all run thriving photography degree courses.

Mr Luk added: “More and more people are realising that there photos can be trapped in their computers, easily lost or forgotten, and that having something that’s printed out and in a frame or a book is a nice thing to have.”

To help the new owner hit the ground running, Mr Luk has offered to provide training in some technical processes, including computer programmes.

As a result, there’s no need for the new owners have had any previous experience other than a basic understanding of computers.

The business is in a prime trading position in leased premises in one of the city’s busiest shopping streets and is on the market with its fittings, two Kodak photo kiosks, wet lab passport studio area and basement studio with facilities. Plus, there’s the option to purchase all of its stock.

