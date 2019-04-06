Leeds worker who used to change jobs every year celebrates 40 years at the same firm

Before he started working for a plastics firm, Tam Fulton had never spent longer than a year in a job, but now he has celebrated 40 years with the same firm and plans to work there until he retires.

He started working at Vac-Form, when it was based off Water Lane in the city centre, on March 1, 1975 - a month after arriving in Leeds from his native Scotland where he had lived near Livingstone. Within that month he had already had another two jobs that didn't suit.

Now settled in Beeston with wife Susan and his rescue dog George, a poodle cross, the 59-year-old says he will see out the rest of working life at the firm which is now based at an industrial estate near Cross Green.

Mr Fulton, of Town Street, said: "My parents were down here and I thought I will have a look and come down. I didn't think I would stay, I have never stayed in a job longer than a year so I must enjoy it after 40 years. You could quit a job one day and get another one the next but now it is not so easy. It is an achievement to be in the same one for 40 years."

To mark the occasion, the firm threw a party for Mr Fulton, presented him with an engraved crystal trophy, money and an extra week's holiday a year until he retires.

He will use the time, he says, to go out walking with the dog and more holidays in Britain as he likes to take George, who they got from the Leeds branch of the Dog's Trust, with him.

Mr Fulton said: "I will save the money to change my car. We have a dog and there are plenty of places to go in Britain. I am not bothered about going abroad."

When he started at the firm, there were just four people working there and now there are 35.

He said: "I do enjoy it. I have another eight years to go but I might to a couple of years part-time - that will see me until I am 70."