Leeds Trinity shopping centre celebrating 5th birthday with free cake and £10,000 giveaway TODAY

Shoppers can get a slice of the celebrations and cake at Leeds Trinity today as the centre celebrates its fifth birthday with a tasty £10,000 give-away.

A huge three metre high birthday cake will be unveiled which pays homage to some of Leeds’ most famous features from Leeds United to Kirkstall Abbey and Nicola Adams’ boxing gloves.

There are also edible, miniature versions of the Kaiser Chiefs’ albums and Leeds Rhinos badges dotted around the cake, which took more than a week to make.

A mouth-watering 2,000 slices of the five-tier spectacular red velvet and vanilla buttercream flavoured creation, made by the Tattooed Bakers, will be handed out from 12pm along with 2,000 £5 gift cards to celebrate Trinity Leeds’ fifth birthday.

David Maddison, General Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Five years seem to have flown by – it seems like only yesterday we welcomed a crowd of thousands as people packed into the shopping centre to watch the launch ceremony.

“We hope to share this five-year milestone for Trinity Leeds and for the city with as many people as possible.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with Trinity Leeds to give five prizes of £100 gift cards to lucky winners.

See the City Buzz pages in Friday’s paper to see how you can be in with a chance of winning one of them to send you on a shopping spree.

Since it opened in 2013, Trinity Leeds has employed thousands of people and kickstarted a change in the retail status of the city.

There are 120 shops in the centre as well as the hugely popular Alchemist and Angelica bars with rooftop terraces.

It has brought 68 new brands to the city as well as 120m visitors through the doors.