Leeds's Crossgates Shopping Centre invests £1m in its future

A million-pound investment to secure the future of a Leeds shopping centre for several decades has been revealed.

Crossgates Shopping Centre, which celebrated its 50th birthday milestone last year, has committed to £1m of improvements to further enhance the retail destination, including a major roof redevelopment which will increase its life span by up to 30 years.

Crossgates Shopping Centre.

The centre, which was originaly modelled on an American-style shopping mall, has benefitted from the opening of two new stores in the last two months.

RK Harris and Sons Greengrocers and fashion chain Greenwoods Menswear – while another vacant unit is about to be stripped out ready for another shop.

Centre manager Matthew Middleton said: “It is an extremely exciting time for Crossgates Shopping Centre.

“We have just welcomed two new retailers, with more deals on the horizon, and now we are beginning to implement changes that will not only secure the future of the scheme, but it will also make the site more attractive to retail occupiers.”

“We also have some subtle interior changes planned to help modernize the shopping centre, which will no doubt bring more life to the centre and improve the shopping experience for visitors – which is ultimately our main goal.”

In addition to the two new retailers, soon to be three, there is also current interest in the former Cobblers unit and if a deal is signed the centre will be 98 per cent let.

The electricity transmission company, National Grid, has also recently signed a five-year lease - relocating a significant proportion of its Leeds operation from Thorpe Park to newly refurbished Crossgates House.

Mr Middleton added: “Attracting a well-known company like National Grid to Crossgates House is a fantastic addition and this is just the start of many more to come.

“We pride ourselves on being one of Leeds’ most community focused shopping centres and I am looking forward to continuing to welcome visitors through our doors for the next 50 years to come.”

The investment for the ongoing improvements falls in line with the launch of the centre’s new marketing campaign, ‘To the next 50 years at Crossgates: a shopping centre here to stay’.