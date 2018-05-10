Leeds firm wins Manchester Beer Week deal

Leeds-based craft brewery Northern Monk has joined forces with Manchester’s oldest brewery, JW Lees, to brew the official beer of this year’s Manchester Beer Week.

It will appear on draught at venues across Greater Manchester during the festival - which runs from June 29 to July 8.

Northern Monk, based at Marshalls Mill in Holbeck, is one of the best-respected breweries in the UK’s booming craft beer scene and is set for rapid expansion after smashing the £500,000 target it set during a recent crowdfunding campaign. The Leeds brewery eventually raised an impressive £1.5m.