Leeds eBay team sell £10,000 super rare Beatles record after it's donated to charity shop

A rare Beatles record has raised almost £10,000 after it was sold online by British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Leeds eBay team.

An original seven-inch demo of the band’s debut single Love Me Do was donated to a BHF store in Midhurst, West Sussex.

Any rare items donated to BHF stores across the country are sent to an industrial estate in Armley, where the eBay team assess an items worth before putting it on sale.

The record - which comes complete with a misspelling of Paul McCartney's surname, with songwriters "Lennon-McArtney" credited on the vinyl - sold for £9,400 on Wednesday night and all profits will go to the charity.

The single was one of only 250 that were made in 1962 to be sent to radio stations, just after the Fab Four had been rejected by the Decca record label.

Preston Davies, area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Our teams know what to look out for in terms of rare items - so this was like finding hidden treasure.

"We have tried to find out who the donor is but we have no idea.



"However, their generosity means we can raise even more money to fund our lifesaving heart research."



The Beatles released Love Me Do in the UK in October 1962, reaching number 17 in the charts.



It was released in the US in 1964 where it became a number one.