Leeds Digital Jobs Fair founder Amy has good Platform for new role

Leeds Digital Jobs Fair founder Amy De-Balsi has joined Bruntwood SciTech as its head of innovation and partnerships in the city.

Based at Bruntwood’s Platform building, home to an acclaimed tech co-working space, Amy will be liaising with universities, professional service providers and investors with the aim of creating openings for businesses and attracting new digital talent to Leeds.

Amy, who has previously worked at Yorkshire Forward and Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to help build the Leeds tech sector as part of the Bruntwood SciTech team.

“I’ll be working hard to provide our tech startups with vital business support through a wide network of organisations that can accelerate their success – from academic institutions to investors and professional service providers.

“The city region’s leaders are building the future economy around the tech industry and Platform is right at the centre of this, constantly enriching the sector with new innovators and talent.

“We’re at a point in time where there’s an opportunity to do something really big and speed is an important factor – we want to act as a catalyst, helping to reap economic benefits for the regional economy sooner rather than later.”

Phil Kemp, chief executive of Bruntwood SciTech, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Amy to the Bruntwood SciTech team.

“We have a long-term commitment to Leeds, which is one of the cities driving the Northern Powerhouse economy forward. The tech cluster in the city is going from strength to strength.”

