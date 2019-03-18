Leeds Digital Festival returns in 2019

Have your say

A festival which celebrates the region’s thriving digital economy will take place next month.

The Leeds Digital Festival, which runs from April 23 to May 3, has become one of the largest festivals of its kind in the North of England.

Leeds Digital Festival Awards dinner. Picture Gerard Binks

During the 2018 festival, there were more tech events in Leeds than San Francisco, according to the organisers.

The festival, which was established in 2016, attracted 20,000 people who attended events across 68 venues last year.

A special dinner was held at Sous Le Nez in Leeds to celebrate the event’s success.

The dinner, which was sponsored by Amsource Technology and the law firm Ward Hadaway, included guests from leading technology firms.

For more information on this year’s event, visit: https://leedsdigitalfestival.org/.