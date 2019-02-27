Leeds Digital Festival Awards nominations are now open

Talented tech types are set to win recognition at an awards ceremony taking place as part of 2019’s Leeds Digital Festival.

The Leeds Digital Festival Awards will have seven different categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year and Growth Company of the Year.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Headrow House in Leeds city centre on April 30.

Festival director Stuart Clarke said: “The Leeds Digital Festival was set up with two aims – to celebrate the amazing individuals and companies in the digital sector in Leeds, and to encourage collaboration.

“The awards bring that ethos together in one night and I’m looking forward to another great evening.”

The awards are being sponsored by Amsource Technology and Leeds-based law firm Ward Hadaway.

Andrew Maeer, managing director of Amsource Technology, said: “The Leeds Digital Festival Awards provide a fantastic platform to shout about all that is great about the tech scene in Leeds.”

Mr Maeer and Mr Clarke were joined by Gareth Yates from Ward Hadaway to launch the awards at Headrow House.

For further information, visit the www.leedsdigitalfestivalawards.org website.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.