Leeds digital agency secures six-figure contract

Leeds digital creative agency Tall has secured a six-figure contract with Yorkshire Building Society.

Based in Holbeck’s Marshall Court, Tall has been tasked with producing “visually appealing e-commerce content” for the building society’s website over the next 12 months.

The project will also involve the creation of online tools such as budget and savings calculators.

Guy Utley, director at Tall, said: “Having worked with Yorkshire Building Society in the past, we understand the brand and what will appeal to its customers.

“The project will involve working closely with Yorkshire Building Society’s e-commerce and communications teams as we apply the well-known brand to a digital landscape.”

Suzanne Butland, digital product owner at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We have worked collaboratively with Tall throughout 2018 and together we have produced some fantastic customer-led propositions.

“We are looking forward to developing the relationship further in 2019.”

Tall was founded by Guy in 2011, with technical director Behrooz Saeed coming on board in 2017.

