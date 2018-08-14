Leeds city centre bar dispute over plans for beer garden

A war of words over whether to allow customers at a popular city centre bar to drink outside looks set to reach a climax.

Upstairs Bar in Bridge End, Holbeck, has applied to Leeds City Council to be able to use an area outside the bar to allow its customers to drink alcohol.

-> Wetherspoons' Three Hulats extension approved

But a neighbour of the site has said that the plans are “not appropriate”, and could case a nuisance for other businesses in the area.

The application asks for permission for the bar to allow its patrons to drink in an “external area/beer garden” between noon and 9pm, seven days a week.

But unnamed objectors, who claim to own a building nearby, have written a complaint to the council about the application.

It said: “It is simply not appropriate for there to be patrons consuming alcohol in the rear yard; this will undoubtedly cause more noise, leave more litter, and be more of a nuisance to our clients as well as other individuals who run businesses from this area.

“The rear yard continues to be used by our clients for access into the building as well as being an entrance for customers and employees who are visiting the premises and it is inconceivable to think that our clients will need to pass through crowds of patrons consuming alcohol in order to reach their office.”

Responding to the objection, the director of applicant Industrial Brewing Co Ltd accused the objector of parking vehicles and a placing a skip and bins in the right of way earlier this year.

He also insisted that the proposed beer garden would not restrict access.

The application will be heard by the Licensing Sub Committee on Tuesday August 21.