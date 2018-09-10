Leeds City Buzz: A world of new flavours at Trinity Leeds

Visitors to Leeds’s Trinity Kitchen are being treated to a world of new flavours thanks to the latest gourmet arrivals taking residency for the next six weeks.

The flavours of Cuba, the Indian Punjab, Texas, France and Thailand all form part of the latest offering at the shopping centre’s food court this Autumn.

Mendez Cuba brings 80-year-old recipes taken directly from the streets of Havana, and passed down through the generations. Drama Bites is offering a vegan Punjabi menu and Let’s Go Wild Boar will be serving up something tasty for meat eaters with dishes including pulled pork boar burgers and succulent boar sandwiches.

In fact, it’s a carnivores’ delight all round, with Steak Out serving 28-day matured steak sandwiches with an international twist.

Award-winning Tikk’s Thai Kitchen is also returning following popular demand, showcasing Southern Thai street food at its best. And there are more Thai treats from Thai Khrim, whose fresh, hand-crafted ice cream is staying on for another term.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We always get excited when there is a new changeover at Trinity Kitchen and this time we are delighted to welcome Mendez Cuba, Drama Bites and Let’s Go Wild Boar to our unique venue along with some old favourites. As the weather starts to get colder and the nights become longer, we hope our latest offering provides a little warmth to shoppers’ tastebuds this Autumn.”

Trinity Kitchen at Trinity Leeds

The new arrivals will be at Trinity Kitchen until October 21.