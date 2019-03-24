Leeds-based The Private Office secures second London acquisition

The Leeds-based financial advice and wealth management company, The Private Office (TPO), has secured its second acquisition of a London-based financial firm.

TPO, which has offices in London and Bath, has acquired the wealth management division of SRLV Accountants, SRLV Financial LLP, in a cash purchase.

SRLV Financial LLP has six staff, including two qualified financial advisers, and has provided independent wealth management advice to SRLV Accountants’ personal and corporate clients, mainly in the music, media, entertainment, hospitality and corporate sectors, since 2006.

The newly-combined business has an annual turnover of more than £12m and plans to grow to a £50m plus firm within the next 10 years.

The acquisition follows TPO buying PQR Financial Planning in 2016, which had 23 staff, including 11 advisers and four directors, and £250m funds under management, in a cash and equity deal, to create what was then a joint £8.5m business.

TPO chief executive, Stuart Phillips, said: “The SRLV Financial LLP deal strengthens our London presence and creates a platform for further growth. There is considerable expertise at TPO and SRLV Financial and we are excited by the increased capacity to jointly deliver an exemplary service and the opportunity to grow the relationship with SRLV Accountants, to advise more of its clients.”

TPO was founded in Leeds in 2008 and launched its London base in 2013. The firm acts for more than 2,000 individuals, businesses, charities and trusts and now has 81 staff in Yorkshire and 30 in London.