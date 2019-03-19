Leeds Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon to open pop-up swimwear store in the Trinity Centre

Swimwear fashion mogul Sian Gabbidon is launching a pop-up store at Trinity Leeds shopping centre for just three days.

Sian beat out competition from nut milk entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth to win the 2018 series of The Apprentice.

The pop-up is open from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st March and will be selling Sian's new swimwear range, Sian Marie SS19.

Carnival dancers will be in place at the store along with Leeds DJs and Ibiza holiday giveaways.

At 11am on Saturday 30th, shoppers will get the chance to meet Sian along with some of her fellow candidates from The Apprentice, including Khadija Kalifa, Kayode Damali, Tom Bunday, Jackie Fast and Alex Finn, as part of a meet and greet event at the pop-up.

A spokesman for the Sian said: "Head down to Trinity Leeds to shop the collection and get pool party ready with some of Leeds finest DJs, accompanied by amazing Ibiza holiday giveaways, an Apprentice meet and greet, free glam hair and make-up and carnival style dancers showing off the SS19 range.

"The collection is sure to make you stand out from the crowd - perfect for girls who love to make a statement in bold, bright colours whether it’s on the beach, by the pool or at a festival.

"Carnival style dancers modelling the swimwear, accompanied by a sax player, will put on a show for onlookers showcasing the outfits on offer this Spring, to really get shoppers into the holiday spirit."

Sian Gabbidon, Founder of Sian Marie said, “The Tropical Goddess collection offers girls beautifully fitting swimwear pieces, by allowing customers to select different sizes for the top and bottoms, whilst still being stylish and statement making.

"The collection is perfect for when you want to enhance your curves to make you feel your best. I am so excited to have a pop-up store in my home town and I know the girls will really love the pieces on offer over the weekend.”

Some of the swimwear on offer in Sian Gabbidon's range

The pop-up store will be open:

Friday 10am-8pm

Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 11am-5pm