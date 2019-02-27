Leeds agency lends expertise to new website for The Open

Digital agency Delete is at the top of the leaderboard after helping to launch a new website for The Open, the golfing world’s most prestigious tournament.

Delete, which has offices in Leeds and London, teamed up with Open organisers The R&A to deliver the website as part of the preparations for 2019’s championship, which will be held in July at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Key features of the new TheOpen.com site include:

* An enriched broadcast hub for news and other up-to-the-minute content from the tournament;

* Improved ticket purchase services for both championship days and hospitality;

* A new section called The Road to The Open, which provides information on various qualification events.

The site also offers mobile-first capabilities as well as personalisation features delivered through core platform technology Sitecore XP.

Delete head of strategy Damon Mangos said: “We are delighted to be working with such a prestigious organisation as The R&A, and on one of the world’s most iconic sports championships.

“With the battle for fan attention never greater, the R&A team briefed us to deliver a website that would lead not only within the golf industry but also in the wider sports world. We believe we have delivered on this.”

Kevin McQuillan, head of marketing at The R&A, said: “We are delighted with the new platform Delete has developed, which will enable us to provide fans with an immersive, enriched all year round experience.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.