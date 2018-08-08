Law firm Weightmans secures record turnover during period of ‘steady growth’

National law firm Weightmans LLP has announced a record turnover of £97.1m for the last financial year as it enjoyed a period of “steady growth.”

The firm’s turnover increased by 3 per cent, during a period when the firm invested in its offices and technology to make it more competitive.

The profit per equity partner was £276,000.

A spokesman said: “The firm has consolidated three offices in the South East and two in Manchester into new, state of the art London and Manchester bases respectively, triggering a marked jump in productivity and establishing an increased presence.

“Weightmans has also reconfigured its lease and footprint for its Birmingham office at St Philips Point, which underwent a full refurbishment in July, and saw the roll out of new tech and the introduction of ‘agile working’ following successful pilots in Manchester, London and Leicester.”

Another 13 partners joined the firm in the last year alone, including a sports lawyer and an aviation expert. Weightmans has also invested heavily in business services, and built up its data analytics capability .

The firm, which employs more than 1,400 people, has also created a dedicated ‘Innovation Group’, led by board director Stuart Whittle. The innovation group consists of lawyers, developers and business analysts, and is responsible for “conceiving, championing and carefully developing” new products and initiatives.

Managing Partner John Schorah said: “I am proud of all we have achieved in the last twelve months and most of all our people, who have not just embraced change but have been the catalysts in our transformation.

“Whether investing in technology and innovation, embarking on ambitious recruitment drives or moving into premises that will evolve with us, ultimately we are in the strongest position we have ever been in to focus on our clients and deliver a truly commercial service which goes beyond black letter law.”

Weightmans merged with Leeds-based Ford & Warren in 2015, in a move which gave the firm its first base in Yorkshire.