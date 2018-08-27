Law firm behind mental health campaign keeps growing

A law firm which is leading a national campaign that could force every employer to provide a mental health first aider has hired more staff.

Led by managing director, Jodie Hill, Leeds-based Thrive Law supports business owners and employees across the region

Ms Hill is an ambassador for mental health awareness in the workplace. The company has hired solicitor Imogen Hamblin, alongside Beth Laws who joins as a paralegal; Emelia West, who is completing a work placement as marketing intern and Sonia Kullar who has joined on a summer vacation scheme.

Ms Hill said: “I am delighted to welcome Imogen, Beth, Emelia and Sonia to the Thrive team. Having launched the business earlier this year, it’s fantastic to be in the position to create jobs and provide work experience for the upcoming talent in the industry.

“I’m pleased to be able to work alongside inspirational young women, working hard to make a positive difference in workplaces across the region.”

Poor mental health costs the UK between £73bn and £97bn each year and Ms Hill, who is an employment and discrimination solicitor, believes new rules are needed to improve mental health at work. Ms Hill is calling for the law to be changed to require businesses to invest in training at least one employee to be a mental health first aider.

She said: “We have physical first aiders in the workplace, and yet mental health issues occur more often and cost more to businesses. The law is outdated in this area and needs urgent reform.”

Around 15 out of every 100 people at work have a mental health condition, according to Government estimates.

Each year around 300,000 people with a long-term mental health condition lose their job, which is much higher than the rate for people with a physical health condition.

A study from professional services firm Deloitte found that, when employers provided support for their workers’ mental health, the cost to employers and the Government went down.

Ms Hill said she hoped employers would place the focus on preventing mental health problems from developing, which would improve the wellbeing of staff and save the company money.