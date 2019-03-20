Keegan signs latest deal with BigChange

Leeds-based BigChange has announced the signing of former England football captain and manager Kevin Keegan OBE as an ambassador and the first coach of its new club for entrepreneurs.

Keegan, inset, who won 63 international caps for England and captained his country on 31 occasions before moving into football management, will play an active role in the BigChange Entrepreneurs’ Club, a new initiative from the company to help company owners develop their leadership skills and improve business performance.

The club provides a forum for the owners of organisations that work with BigChange to meet and discuss ideas with like-minded entrepreneurs once a quarter. Keegan will support BigChange’s efforts by providing leadership coaching and mentoring to members.

He believes that his experience in top-flight football will inspire a premier level of performance among the club’s members and help them achieve more business goals.

He said: “Management in football is similar to business. You’ve got to get the best out of your people and you’ve got to keep delivering year after year. The companies that are successful are those where leaders are passionate about making progress, they want to see how far they can take their ideas and they inspire that passion and commitment among their people too.

“I see that passion at BigChange and I’m excited about working with the team and its custom- ers.”

Martin Port, founder and CEO of BigChange, added: “Kevin Keegan is one of the most iconic world footballers of his generation and an inspiration to me.”