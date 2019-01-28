KCP celebrates £50m hat-trick of exits at end of 2018

Private equity firm Key Capital Partners (KCP) is looking to invest in fast growing firms, after exiting three portfolio companies in the last quarter of 2018, generating a combined return of more than £50m.

In October, the firm sold its interest in glass processor MI Glass, based in Smethwick in the West Midlands, to the management team in a multi-million pound deal backed by Clydesdale Bank.

The following month the school meals business Alliance in Partnership was acquired by French catering company Sodexo. In December, Siamo Group, a recruitment and training business also had a management buyout which was backed by Clydesdale Bank.

KCP managing partner Owen Trotter commented: “It’s always extremely satisfying to deliver great returns to investors, but it is tinged with sadness as we see three talented management teams leave our portfolio having worked very hard and delivered great results. As well as having provided investment to enable their growth, the KCP team has also worked closely with all three companies to provide strategic advice and help enable these dynamic businesses to realise their potential.

“For example, the team at Siamo took sales from £16m to £100m under KCP ownership; while AIP doubled sales and acquired two businesses. We’ve certainly enjoyed working with all three management teams and wish them well for the future.

“We are now on the lookout for more entrepreneurial firms with ambitious management teams who want to take control of and develop their business.”

KCP continues to be an active investor, having completed four new deals in the last two years. The firm makes equity investments of between £3m and £15m.

Previous investments by the firm include Gear4Music, Construction Materials Online (CMO) and YorkTest.