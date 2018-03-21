Jobs threat as Carpetright announces plans to close stores amid troubled financial position

Troubled retailer Carpetright plans to close poorly performing stores and restructure the business to help shore up its financial position, the company announced.

West Yorkshire Police worker 'prosecutes himself by accident'

The retailer, which has 27 stores across Yorkshire, said it was "currently exploring" a company voluntary arrangement, which would allow the group to close loss-making stores and secure deep discounts on rental costs.

If the CVA goes ahead, Carpetright said it would tap investors for between £40 million and £60 million through an equity issue to fund plans to reboot the business and drive down debt.

In a string of updates, the group also revealed that it had agreed a £12.5 million unsecured loan from major shareholder Meditor to help with "short-term working capital requirements".

It marked another dark day for Britain's beleaguered high street, with Mothercare announcing that it had reached an agreement with lenders to defer the testing of its financial covenants as it eyes extra sources of financing.

Is Leeds set for snow this Easter? Forecasts suggest 'Beast from the East' could return

Carpetright chief executive Wilf Walsh took a swipe at firm's previous management over their store expansion strategy.

He said: "I am pleased that we have secured this additional support from one of our major shareholders as we continue to explore the feasibility of a CVA and a conditional equity issue. These further cash resources will enable us to make the necessary decisions free from short-term funding pressure.

"The aggressive store opening strategy pursued by the company's previous leadership has left Carpetright burdened with an oversized property estate consisting of too many poorly located stores on rents which are simply unsustainable.

From Actors to Boxers: Talented people from Yorkshire you might not have heard about



"The company has worked hard over recent years to address this legacy issue and reduce the size of its property estate, however many of these poor performing stores still have long leases to run, which has limited our ability to exit a meaningful number in the short-to-medium term."

Mr Walsh added: "While the board is confident that its brand investment and store refurbishment strategies have been, and will continue to be, successful in enabling Carpetright to respond to increased competition, it believes additional measures are necessary to directly address this legacy property issue.

"The board is therefore exploring the feasibility of a CVA in order to expedite the rationalisation of its property portfolio, with the clear objective of establishing a right-sized estate of contemporary stores, on economic rents, complemented with a compelling online offer.

"The conditional equity issue, which is intended to follow a successful CVA, would recapitalise the group and we believe provide the necessary funds to accelerate its turnaround and address the competitive threat from a position of financial strength."

He said it would be "business as usual" for stores during Easter trading and it would remain in "close contact" with staff over its restructuring plans.