Jasmine Wheelhouse: Sharing a spirit experience across Scotland

An entrepreneur is to launch a spirit and cocktail festival in Scotland next year, the first of a series of events North of the border.

Jasmine Wheelhouse, based in Leeds, is the founder of The Gin Fayre. She is now looking to introduce Craft Spirit Expo to hundreds of people in Dumfries with the first event taking place on February 16 at Easterbrook Hall.

Eight other Craft Spirit Expo events will take place in venues across Scotland throughout next year.

Ms Wheelhouse said: “We’re so excited to launch Craft Spirit Expo. There’s been a lot of planning going on in the last few months and we feel like this is the perfect event to run alongside The Gin Fayre, which of course, will continue to tour throughout 2019.”

The Gin Fayre, a gin distiller event, has has seen more than 7,000 guests served by more than 60 gin brands since its launch in February 2017.

The new Craft Spirit Expo event will showcase a variety of spirit brands from Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world. It will also feature free samples and vouchers.

Ms Wheelhouse added: “We’ve a jam-packed calendar full of events for next year now and if you’ve enjoyed visiting The Gin Fayre previously, we just know that you’re going to love Craft Spirit Expo.

“We can’t wait to kick off our first event in Dumfries in February 2019.”

Last month The Gin Fayre was named Gin Event of the Year at the second annual Scottish Gin Awards. The competition is judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the sector.

“Winning Gin Event of The Year has been a real highlight of this year for me,” Mr Wheelhouse said. “We’ve worked tirelessly to create an event to be proud of and we hope we can continue to deliver outstanding events across the country that gin lovers can enjoy as much as we do.”

Ms Wheelhouse set up No. 18 Ltd, a pop-up champagne and prosecco bar, at the Yorkshire Food & Drinks Show in Millenium Square in Leeds in 2016. The business has since grown and now hosts gin events across the country.

Prior to the drinks industry, Ms Wheelhouse had a career in education management but chose to pursue her interest in events.