James Fisher acquires Martek Marine

A Yorkshire-based marine safety business has gained new owners.

James Fisher and Sons has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Martek Holdings Limited and, separately, the acquisition of 60 per cent of the share capital of Murjan Al-Sharq for Marine Contracting LLC.

James Fisher has acquired the entire share capital of Martek for an initial net cash consideration of £9m, with potential further consideration of up to £1m subject to a profit target for the year ending February 28 2020.

Martek was founded in Rotherham in 2000 and provides a range of safety and calibration systems and products to the marine sector.

Unaudited profit after tax of Martek for the year ended February 28 2018 was £1.8m and gross assets were £7.2m.

Nick Henry, the chief executive officer of James Fisher, said: “The acquisition of Martek further enhances James Fisher’s capability to offer innovative solutions to the marine sector and provides a proven channel to market for the group’s adjacent products and services.

“We are very pleased to welcome Martek’s team to the group and look forward to a successful future together.”

James Fisher has also acquired 60 per cent of the share capital of MSMC for an initial consideration of £4.1m in cash, with potential further consideration of up to £4.5m subject to profit targets for the year ending December 31 2019.

E C Hambro Rabben & Partners acted as corporate adviser to James Fisher and Sons plc.