Investor submits plans for 17-storey office and retail development in Leeds

The property investor and car park operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has submitted a planning application for a 17-storey office and retail development at the Central Square in the Merrion Centre.

The proposed new building will sit above the Home Bargains store. The plans include the creation of a new central welcome hub, co-working offices and a new head office building for the StepChange Debt Charity.

The building, currently known as 100MC, would offer more than 10,000 sq ft of ground floor retail space for a refurbished Home Bargains store and 168,810 sq ft of commercial office space over 16 levels. If the plans are approved, it is anticipated that 100MC will offer wokspace for around 2,000 people.

Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive of TCS, commented: “We have identified considerable opportunity within our Merrion estate which we believe provides a platform for future growth and we are therefore delighted to submit this important planning application, launching our second 10-year strategy for the Merrion Centre.

“We firmly believe we are on the right track with Merrion and will continue to invest in and develop the asset, broadening our offer and delivering more for Leeds from this important mixed-use city centre destination.

“We are also keen to communicate our unique history, achievements and transformation of the ultimate sustainable centre, nationally and internationally and we are excited by this next phase.”

Over the last decade TCS has undertaken a phased redevelopment and refurbishment of the Merrion Centre. The company has invested more than £70m of capital in the last five years delivering a number of projects, including the completion of the development of Merrion House, an ibis Styles Hotel with adjoining Arnold’s Restaurant and Bar. It has also refurbished a 1,100 space CitiPark car park.