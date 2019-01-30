Instant attraction between investors and dating app founded in Leeds

A dating app founded in Leeds has closed its seed – or early stage – funding round of $1m.

JigTalk’s investment drive was led by Apadmi Ventures and has attracted significant backing from figures in London and New York as well as the north of England

The company has also welcomed a new chairman on board in the shape of Christopher Edmonds, the ex-global MD of technology for JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

He has previously worked with two angel investments that were successfully sold to Google and Bloomberg.

Set up by young entrepreneurs Max Adamski and Alex Durrant, JigTalk is designed to appeal to those who want their search for a date to be about more than just looks.

Photos of people using the app are initially covered by 16 jigsaw pieces that are removed one by one as an online conversation progresses.

It has undergone BETA testing over the last two years and is now ready for a full UK-wide launch.

The company was the first UK start-up to be accepted onto a San Francisco-based accelerator programme run by the tech stock exchange NASDAQ.

For more details, visit jigtalk.com.

