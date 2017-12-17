Ilkley firm launches new multilingual support service

An alternative payments company has launched a new website to service and support in multiple languages to both customers and clients

Ilkley-based OnePay, relaunched www.onepay.co.uk to offer a more complete service.

An investment worth £50,000, the new site offers support in six languages; English, Bulgarian, Russian, Romanian, Polish and Lithuanian, ensuring customers can easily access the information they require in their mother tongue.

Founded in 2007, the company enables efficient payment to those without access to UK banking such as temporary or seasonal workers. Based in Ilkley, the company employs 45+ staff and has a national client base.

James Krueger, marketing manager at OnePay, said: “This year sees us celebrate 10 years in operation so relaunching the onepay.co.uk website is an important and pivotal move for us.

“The website offers users the benefits of enhanced multilingual support and access to their online account to view their account details and balance, offering additional peace of mind and control.

“Our customers do not often speak English as their first language, so being able to offer them support in their native tongue ensure help is always available to them. It also helps break down communication barriers between our customers and their employers.”

Set up in 2007 OnePay works with the Association of Labour Providers (ALP), to manage and protect workers.