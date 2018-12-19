Ilkley bar offers a chance to tap into tourism boom

Tourism in Yorkshire is on the up. Now there’s a chance to grab a slice of the action, and take over Ilkley’s leading bar venue

It’s at the centre of a Yorkshire tourism boom, with unspoiled moorland landscape on its doorstep and links to prehistoric and Roman times.

The Yards relaxed, friendly vibe has made it a magnet for visitors to the town since it opened 15 years ago

The pretty spa town of Ilkley is often on tourists’ ‘must see’ places, helping to drive a “heritage economy” which new figures show are worth around £2bn to Yorkshire.

And now there’s a unique chance for an enterprising investor to grab a share, and take over a distinctive business at the heart of the thriving community.

One of Ilkley’s most popular bars – The Yard – has hit the market, offering new owners the chance to step into a ready-made thriving business just off the town’s bustling Brook Street.

The bar, which includes a busy function room, popular ‘burgers and birds’ style menu and outdoor south facing beer garden, is one of the town’s most popular venues and attracts both locals, tourists – plus footballers, soap stars and celebrities - through its doors.

The Yards stylish layout and homely setting includes a main bar and chill out area

According to Adam Lewis, managing director of Twisted Bars – who are moving on to concentrate on new concepts with new business partners - The Yard’s relaxed, friendly vibe has made it a magnet for visitors to the town since it opened 15 years ago in what was once an upholstery shop.

“We’re pretty unique, with customers that range from mums stopping by for a coffee or lunch with friends during the day, to tourists and walkers heading off on The Dales Way.

“Plus The Yard attracts a younger crowd at weekends for late night bands and DJ. And we see our fair share of celebrities – Chris Evans popped in for a few pints, the triathlete Alistair Brownlee comes in and we’ve had a few people from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Made in Chelsea and footballers through the doors.”

He added: “The area is really enjoying a boost from the attention that Yorkshire is receiving from tourists who are coming here to enjoy the outdoors, the food festivals and the heritage.”

Yorkshire’s fortunes have taken a giant upswing in the wake of events like the Tour de France & Tour de Yorkshire, which threw a nationwide spotlight on the scenery, heritage and warm welcome.

According to Historic England’s new figures, tourists made 20m day trips to the county’s heritage sties in 2016, up from 11m in 2012.

The small Quaker meeting house at Addingham near Ilkely was among its selection of the country’s top 100 most significant buildings, alongside more expected places like the Bronte Parsonage in Haworth and Fountains Abbey near Ripon – both around 45 minutes from the popular spa town.

Meanwhile visitor numbers to the Yorkshire Dales National Park have been increasing in recent years, with 2017 figures showing 3.85m visitors, who ploughed £263m into the region’s economy – a 4.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

The Yard’s stylish layout and homely setting includes a main bar and ‘chill out’ area with high seating and pool table leading to a spacious outdoor area which is popular during summer.

A first floor function room and overspill seating area with balcony provides extra space for events.

The commercial kitchen delivers an enticing menu of burgers and chicken, while senior staff have been with the venue for years.

Run by staff, it achieves adjusted net profits of over £175,000 per annum after staff wages of £119,000 have been paid.

The freehold business and property are on the market for £895,000.

It is being sold by leading commercial property experts, Leeds-based Ernest Wilson. Established in 1956, it has handled thousands of business property deals. Find out more about The Yard and other business opportunities in Yorkshire and throughout the UK, at www.ernest-wilson.co.uk.