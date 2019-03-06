Hundreds of international delegates set for major financial and digital conference in Leeds

A major business event is set to strengthen Leeds's credentials as one of the country's financial and digital powerhouses.

Around 500 international delegates are expected to attend the XBorderAsia UK 2019 conference, which is being held at the Royal Armouries in September with the aim of forging new links between e-commerce platforms in Asia and flourishing European consumer brands.

XBorderAsia exhibitions regularly take place in different countries around the world but this will be the first time that one has been staged in the north of England.

Organisers from e-commerce management consultancy Pinecone Global chose the Royal Armouries as the location for the event after a series of site visits carried out with the support of the ConferenceLeeds bureau.

Claire Heap, head of ConferenceLeeds, said: "We're so excited to welcome XBorderAsia to Leeds for the first time.

"Leeds has a growing financial sector, the second largest outside of London, and this exhibition is a huge win for the city.

"The whole ConferenceLeeds team is thrilled to have been able to help the XBorderAsia team choose the perfect location after a number of site visits, and believe that the Royal Armouries is the perfect venue with its accessible location, delegate capacity and excellent technology on offer within the exhibition space."

Taking place on September 23, the event will include speeches from 'industrial influencers' covering subjects such as branding and achieving global recognition in Asia.

It will also feature one-on-one networking sessions and a dinner for sponsors and VIP delegates.

Shixuan Liu, from the XBorderAsia team, said: “Holding this bi-annual exhibition in Leeds was an easy decision to make, thanks to the city’s rapidly growing financial sector, which will no doubt draw delegates from across the field to visit the exhibition, and make use of the opportunity to network with others in the industry.

"Leeds was also chosen because of its close links to a number of local fast-moving consumer goods brands, including Arla Foods, GHD and Rockstar Games.

"For us, the key element of this exhibition is to facilitate strong working relationships."