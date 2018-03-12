Huddersfield Town’s breakfast clubs keep growing

BREAKFAST clubs established by Premier League football club Huddersfield Town are making sure that thousands of children enjoy a healthy start to the school day.

The club established the Town Foundation in 2012, after the chairman, Dean Hoyle, decided that a concerted effort was needed to help local children achieve their potential.

In particular, businessman Mr Hoyle believed that many local schools would benefit from the work of breakfast clubs.

The Town Foundation has opened its 25th ‘Early Kick-Off’ breakfast club at Cowlersley Primary School as the campaign continues to expand.

A spokesman said: “Having recently entered its fifth year in existence, the breakfast clubs have provided almost 900,000 breakfasts to children in local schools, providing them with a perfect start to the day serving up a free and healthy breakfast.”

Huddersfield Town Foundation’s operations and events manager, Julie Sheffield, said: “It’s great to see the breakfast clubs growing but also important to us that we can help children have the best possible start to the day.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the Town Foundation from the trustees, staff and partners for their time and continued support with the breakfast clubs.

“We have now reached our 25th opening, which is a huge achievement for the Town Foundation, and we have a number of other schools interested in the good things we are doing, so we can’t wait to expand further.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the ‘Early Kick-Off’ breakfast club project or want to support the Town Foundation, email julie.sheffield@htafc.com or call 01484 503773.