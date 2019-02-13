Hospitality jobs app is set for launch in Leeds

A new app is set to revolutionise the often tricky task of staff recruitment in Leeds’s independent hospitality sector.

Due to be launched in the spring by a firm called Werks and masterminded by Justin Taundi and Chris Marshall, the app aims to make it easier for smaller businesses with limited means to hire the best available talent.

Described as “specialised, user-friendly and hassle-free”, the app is also designed to appeal to people looking for jobs, from casual workers to top-notch chefs.

Justin said: “Why Leeds? Leeds has one of the most exciting hospitality scenes, with unrivalled growth year-on-year.

“The city is forward-thinking, the tech and digital industries are exciting, and somewhat interlinked with the hospitality industry.

“It’s also our city that we know and love. We have great people to collaborate with, in a market we know, and it was therefore a good place to start!”

Justin and Chris have pledged that two per cent of all revenue will be donated to modern slavery charities, starting with Hope For Justice.

For further information about the app, which is also called Werks, visit the www.itwerks.co.uk website.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.