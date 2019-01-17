Healthy workplace event drawing nearer

From mental health to flexible working, the topic of wellbeing has never been so high up the corporate agenda.

The Yorkshire Post has joined forces with CEG to host an event on January 31 which promotes the benefits of caring for your workforce.

The main speaker will be Dr Jon Finn from Tougher Minds Consultancy who will run through his and his organisations successful track record in boosting performance levels through behavioural changes.

Dr Finn, a Yorkshire Post columnist, said: “I look forward to sharing a range of insights which help organisations apply cutting-edge behavioural science to achieve their goals.

“These have been developed in our ‘Me Power’ and ‘Team Power’ programmes and are proven to improve well-being and performance in the workplace.”

Also set to appear is Ashley Bateson, a partner with consultant engineers Hoare Lea, who will be discussing how careful workplace design can support wellness and productivity.

“Factors such as daylight, thermal comfort and indoor air quality can have a significant impact on occupant satisfaction and ability to work effectively,” he said. “I’ll also highlight some recent research findings from the environmental analysis of Kirkstall One, which show the success factors that make it a good place to work.”

The Different by Design – Healthy Workspace event will take place between 5.30pm and 8pm at Kirkstall Forge. To book your place at the free event, please log on to differentbydesign-healthyworkplace.eventbrite.co.uk