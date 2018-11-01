'Harvey Nichols had to set up a buttie stall': Londoners throw shade at Leeds following Channel 4 announcement

Confused and bewildered Londoners are set to descend on Leeds when Channel 4 moves its headquarters to the city.

But not before various Londoners spend the next year ripping the proverbial p*** out of us Loiners.

Channel 4 is coming to Leeds - but we don't accept the muckle as a form of payment unfortunately

-> Leeds chosen

Gentle ribbing or blatant Northism?

Stories flying round the internet about the broadcaster's move to Leeds have included nuggets of 'comedy gold' including this from the Daily Mash:

"Harvey Nichols opened a store in Leeds several years ago. However, despite it being rammed every day with curious shoppers, no one has yet made a purchase there. It has had to open up a buttie stall on the ground floor to generate any income at all."

"Although pound sterling is accepted in some of the grander shops, the local currency of the muckle (made up of 100 mickles) is preferred. Ask anyone at the railway station and they will gladly take your money off you. If they refuse payment by muckles in any of the pubs, ask them for a fight."

Another piece, also from the Daily Mash, said: "Executive Tom Booker said: “We sent a colleague that way once to report on Brexit, but all we got back was his nose so we just assumed they’d eaten the rest of him.”

So what DO Londoners need to know about Leeds?

* The average house price in Leeds is £213,101. That's a touch cheaper than London, which stands at £656,217!

* The average price of a pint is £3.31. In London, that's £4.08

* People from Leeds are called Loiners. The term Loiners has long been used to refer to natives of Leeds.

* What a ginnel is: Used to describe a narrow passage between buildings, most people might be more familiar with the term alleyway.

Originating from the 17th century, ginnel it is thought to be a corruption of the French word ‘channel’.

* Leeds United used to play in the same league as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, but they'll be back next year. Probably.

There - all caught up.

Is there anything else Londoners need to know about Leeds? Tweet @leedsnews and let us know what needs to be added...