Harrogate WHSmiths advertise Post Office jobs despite no 'final decision' made over branch closure

WHSmiths have advertised new jobs and applied for permission to erect Post Office signs in their Harrogate store, despite the Post Office claiming no decision has been made to move the town centre branch.

Plans to close Harrogate's Crown Post Office on Cambridge Road, and re-open it as a counter on the first floor of WHSmith in the Victoria Shopping Centre were announced late last year.

Screenshots of the WHSmith jobs website clearly show the business is already advertising for Post Office jobs in their Harrogate branch.

The proposals were met with widespread concern from residents and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones.

But despite Post Office officials this week stating that a decision had not yet been made on the plans, WHSmith has already applied for permission from Harrogate Borough Council to erect Post Office signs in its store, and has advertised two postal counter jobs.

The Post Office told the Harrogate Advertiser this week: "The consultation for the relocation of Harrogate Post Office ended on 19th December. We are now reviewing and considering all of the feedback we received, and will let the community know once we have reached a final decision."

But the WHSmith jobs website clearly states that the organisation is looking for both a Counter Clerk and a Post Office Operations Manager in the Harrogate Post Office in it's Victoria Shopping Centre store.

A planning application submitted to HBC clearly shows where the organisation hopes to erect Post Office signs in its windows.