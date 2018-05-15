Harrogate's Majestic Hotel to become DoubleTree by Hilton

Have your say

Harrogate's historic Majestic Hotel is set to join one of the world's most prestigious hotel groups when it re-brands as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Majestic Hotel has stood on Ripon Road in Harrogate since 1900, and is currently owned by Newcastle-based leisure group, The Cairn Collection.

But the prestigious hotel is set to join forces with a world-leader in the hospitality industry when it gets the DoubleTree name above its doors.

DoubleTree has been the fastest growing Hilton brand by number of properties since 2007, with the first DoubleTree opened in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Cairn Collection bought The Majestic in 2016 and will continue to own the hotel, which boasts 170 rooms.

Most DoubleTree hotels are independently owned and operated by franchisees, but some are managed by Hilton Worldwide.

