Harrogate residents wait for final decision on plans to move Crown Post Office in WHSmith

Harrogate residents are now waiting to hear whether the town’s main Post Office will be moved into WHSmith after a six week consultation ended on Wednesday.

The plans have been met with widespread concern, particularly from Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, who has described the move as a ‘downgrade’ of our Crown branch, and called on the Post Office Ltd to abandon the proposals.

But the Post Office have continued to defend the plans as an ‘important’ way of adapting to changes on the UK high street.

A spokesperson for the Post Office Ltd said: “We are grateful to people who have taken part in the public consultation and we will be carefully considering their feedback before reaching a decision about our proposals.

“The reason for the proposals is important. Our plans for our network are centred on keeping Post Office branches in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities, where they play an important role in local economies.

“It’s important that we continue to adapt to fast-changing high street and consumer trends to safeguard Post Office services for years to come.

“When we have reached a decision about the proposed relocation and changes to Harrogate Post Office we’ll be, firstly, letting our staff know and then of course announcing to the local community.”