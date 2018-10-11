Harrogate company confirmed as sponsor for UCI Road World Championships

One of Yorkshire’s leading companies has confirmed its support for the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

Harrogate-based company, Vp, which provides specialist equipment rental both in the UK and internationally, has been confirmed as a sponsor for the major cycling event which arrives in September 2019.

The event will be one of the biggest sporting competitions of the year to be held in the UK, showcasing the world’s very best riders of today as well as stars of the future, who will all be competing for an iconic UCI Rainbow Jersey.

This is the first time the UCI Road World Championships, regarded as the pinnacle event on the international road cycling calendar, have been held in Great Britain since 1982.

More than 1,400 athletes from over 70 countries are expected to compete in the Championships which will include, for the first time, a Team Time Trial Mixed Relay.

The routes will cover six different towns and cities throughout Yorkshire, each finishing in the town of Harrogate.

Running alongside the Championships will be a one-day para-cycling event taking place on Saturday September 21, with all races again finishing in Harrogate.

Neil Stothard, Chief Executive of Vp plc, said; ‘We are delighted to be involved especially given that the focal point for the Championships is our hometown of Harrogate, which will host the finish of every race over the entire duration of the event.

"Yorkshire already has an impressive track record of hosting world class cycling events and I am confident the 2019 UCI Road World Championships will also be a resounding success, further putting our region on the international map.”

Organisers are expecting millions of spectators to line the routes, plus a global televised audience of 250 million viewers.