Hampshire Trust Bank opens North of England HQ in Leeds

HAMPSHIRE Trust Bank’s (HTB) development finance division has revealed that it is opening a new northern headquarters in Leeds city centre.

Since completing its first loan in September 2014, HTB’s development finance division has continued to grow in London and the South East.

The division has also been operating in the North for two years. In 2018 alone, the Northern team sanctioned more than £127m in loans spread across 40 borrowers.

A spokesman said: “The addition of a permanent office in Leeds will establish the bank in that region and help cement these relationships.”

The North of England operations are led by Neil Leitch, a director in development finance. He is supported by David Whitehouse, the regional lending manager for Yorkshire and The Humber and Paul Fellowes, the regional lending manager for Manchester and The North West.

The new office will aim to expand HTB’s presence across the North East, the North West, and Yorkshire.

David Alcock, Managing Director (Development Finance) at HTB, said: “We have witnessed huge growth in London and the South East and now feel it is the right time to expand our on the ground operations in the North of England, a region that has traditionally been under-banked in property development lending. Today’s announcement is the culmination of nearly two years planning by the team and I have every confidence that we will replicate our success in this key regional hub.

“In Neil, we have an experienced property finance professional who possesses a deep understanding of that region.

“The North of England has huge untapped potential. Our deep understanding of the property finance market, coupled with our new Leeds HQ, positions us well to become the go to lender for SME house builders throughout the region.

“HTB’s DNA is excellence through specialism and in Neil, David, Paul and the rest of the development finance division, we have the right ingredients in place to offer clients an unparalleled service.”

The Leeds office is based at 6 East Parade. Hampshire Trust Bank has dedicated specialist business finance, development finance and specialist mortgages divisions It also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses.

A spokesman said: “Since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy.””