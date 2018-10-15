GVA appointed to look after Kirkgate market

Real estate advisor GVA has been appointed to look after all future lettings at Leeds’s Kirkgate market.

Leeds Kirkgate Market is owned and managed by Leeds City Council which has recently invested over £13 million in major refurbishment works. This has included redesigning the layout and offering to update what is one of the most iconic buildings in the city.

George Schofield from GVA, said: “This is an exciting appointment for the retail and leisure team. The building is well established in the city and surrounding area, and the market is a real success story, having welcomed 7.4 million visitors in 2017. The dedicated food hall offers a great opportunity to welcome more independent food and drink retailers to the scheme to make Leeds Kirkgate Market a hub for local foodies.

“We look forward to marketing the scheme and are confident that we will attract new companies to join existing tenants, including the original M&S, Blue Bird Bakery, Rafi’s spice box and award-winning street food vendor, Manjits Kitchen.”

Cllr Asghar Khan, deputy executive member with responsibility for markets at Leeds City Council, said: “We are looking forward to working with the team at GVA to support the market with exciting commercial lets to compliment the fantastic businesses we already have here at Leeds Kirkgate Market”

Leeds Kirkgate Market is situated on George Street. The site has excellent public transport links with the train station just a short walk away and the bus station, which is located directly behind the open market.

GVA has offices in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.