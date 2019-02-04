Get paid the equivalent of £100,000 to travel the world as a ‘global experience hunter’

When it comes to dream jobs, this opportunity surely has to be up there with the best.

Royal Caribbean International is looking for its first ever Shore Explorer ‘Apprentice-Ship’- a job which involves seeking out and test extraordinary shore experiences in some of the most jaw-dropping destinations across the globe, while getting paid a salary equivalent to over £100,000 per year for their troubles.

And candidates can apply via Instagram for the opportunity.

Building on the success of its ‘Intern-ship’ programme two years ago, the lucky candidate will act as apprentice to Royal Caribbean’s Instagrammer-in-Chief, Russ Francis, who was appointed the role following his application in 2016, and last year captured the largest cruise ship in the world, Symphony of the Seas℠.

The chosen apprentice will embark on a global trip, seeking out new land-based experiences that will ultimately influence the brand’s shore excursion programme for 2019 and beyond.

Their only daily task will be capturing their experiences on Instagram, Insta-Stories and IGTV.

Successful candidate will receive £2,000 per week - for three weeks - upon completion of their trip, equivalent to an annual salary of £104,000

They will then have the chance to enjoy a range of ‘bucket list experiences’ such as visiting a glacier in Alaska, exploring Osaka in Japan, white water rafting in the Norwegian Fjords, or riding the world’s longest urban zip wire in Dubai.

Furthermore, the apprentice will also be one of the first to step foot on Royal Caribbean’s new and exclusive private island in the Caribbean, Perfect Day℠ at CocoCay®, set to open in May 2019.

The successful candidate will be selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of The Vamps’ writer & guitarist and contestant in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018, James McVey; Ben Bouldin, Managing Director Royal Caribbean International UK & Ireland; Nadia El Ferdaoussi, Travel Writer; and Russ Francis.

On becoming a Shore Explorer judge, James McVey said: “My jungle experience taught me that you really can’t beat the thrill of exploring new destinations and experiences - whether on land or sea - and that’s what becoming a Shore Explorer is all about. I’m so excited to be working with Royal Caribbean to find the perfect person for this new Apprentice-Ship; someone who has a passion for travel, exploration and seeking out new and extraordinary experiences around the world. And, of course, they have to be brilliant at sharing their adventure online too!”

Intrepid travellers and wannabe globe trotters who think they’ve got what it takes to be Royal Caribbean’s Shore Explorer can apply by sharing their favourite travel experience in a picture or video on Instagram, Insta-Stories or IGTV tagging #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK

The search for a Shore Explorer ‘Apprentice-Ship’ follows new research from Royal Caribbean that reveals millennials in Yorkshire are adopting a ‘do it’ rather than ‘own it’ attitude, with over half (59%) claiming to get more fulfilment from seeking out experiences than from owning ‘stuff’.

Seeing the Northern Lights, visiting Alaska, experiencing a hot air balloon ride and going on a safari, all feature highly on the bucket lists of Yorkshire millennials. The research revealed that while a third (33%) of 18-37 year olds in the region want to visit the Northern Lights, only 27 per cent claimed that owning a home is currently a key life goal.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said: “With our research revealing that so many millennials in Yorkshire now favour experiences over material possessions, we’re calling on any adrenaline junkies in the region to put themselves forward and apply. We’re looking for someone who is not only hungry for adventure, but also have a unique ability to capture a moment and tell a story in a simple social media post.”

“We already offer a huge amount of incredible, once-in-a-lifetime, on-land experiences as part of our cruise holidays - from zip wires and white water rafting, to walking on glaciers and hot air balloon rides. By launching this position, we’re hoping that the winning candidate will take our shore excursion programme to the next level.”

* Hopeful applicants must be 21 years or over, hold a valid passport and be able to travel this year. More information can be found by visiting Royal Caribbean’s UK Instagram channel or website.