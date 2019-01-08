From Thomas Cook to Superdry - these are 16 of the best new jobs in Leeds for 2019
Hoping to kick off the new year with a fresh start?
There are plenty of exciting new job opportunities currently up for grabs in Leeds if you are planning a career change for 2019.
1. Photographer, Jet2.com
"The Photographer will have responsibility for planning and executing shoots whilst playing a key role in the production of Jet2holidays marketing material."'https://bit.ly/2Flvihj
2. Clinique Consultant, Boots
"If you are an ambitious self-starter looking for a progressive career within the Retail Beauty Industry then this could be the perfect role for you."'https://bit.ly/2sdzmID
3. Grocery Colleague, ASDA
"In your role as a grocery colleague, you have a great opportunity to welcome customers, talk to them, sell to them and make their shopping trip so memorable."'https://bit.ly/2SPknju
4. Waiter/Waitress, Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill
"Whilst experience is on the essentials list, whats more important is an excellent attitude, ability and willingness to learn."'https://bit.ly/2SPl6Be
